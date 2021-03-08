Charlotte County deputies are searching for a suspect in a construction site theft.

An unknown person was dropped off at a residential construction site around 6:20 a.m. on Thursday on Mays Avenue in Port Charlotte.

The suspect entered the home and removed sinks and lighting equipment, deputies said. After the suspect was done removing items from the home, the vehicle returned, picked up the suspect and took off.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.

CCSO offers free no trespassing signs to contractors and builders.

