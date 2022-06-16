Arriana Marie Robles

Arriana Marie Robles, 17, was last seen leaving her family's home in Port Charlotte on June 9 in her mother's vehicle. The vehicle has since been recovered.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is reaching out to the public for help in locating a missing 17-year-old out of Port Charlotte.

Arriana Marie Robles was last seen leaving her family home on June 9 in her mother's vehicle; the vehicle was located later without her in it.

"She has ties to both Port Charlotte and North Port," read an online post from CCSO.

Anyone with information on Robles' whereabouts are asked to contact CCSO via phone at 941-639-2101, through Facebook, or through the free CCSO mobile app.

