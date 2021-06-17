CCSO looking for missing area teen

Detectives with the Charlotte County Sheriff Office are looking for 16-year-old Gianna-Lisa I. Cardone, according to a CCSO report.
Cardone was last seen June 15 around 11:21 p.m. in the 4000 block of Conway Blvd, west of U.S. 41.
Cardone is 5'6" and weighs 105 pounds.
She was last seen wearing maroon skinny jeans, a black shirt, a black jacket with angel wings bedazzled on the back and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gianna-Lisa should contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013.
