CCSO looking for missing area teen

Gianna-Lisa I. Cardone

Detectives with the Charlotte County Sheriff Office are looking for 16-year-old Gianna-Lisa I. Cardone, according to a CCSO report.

Cardone was last seen June 15 around 11:21 p.m. in the 4000 block of Conway Blvd, west of U.S. 41.

Cardone is 5'6" and weighs 105 pounds.

She was last seen wearing maroon skinny jeans, a black shirt, a black jacket with angel wings bedazzled on the back and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gianna-Lisa should contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013.

