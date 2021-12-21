DEEP CREEK - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public to help find two missing teenagers out of the Deep Creek area.

CCSO released photos for two separate cases on Monday and Tuesday for 17-year old Karolyn Aspiolea and 16-year old Braidyn Kinzer on social media.

According to authorities, Aspiolea was last seen on Dec. 17, when she left her residence on Sandhill Boulevard.

“At the time, she was wearing a dark, hooded jacket, pink beanie, gray sweatpants, and black shoes,” read the post, which included a recent picture.

On Dec. 18, authorities said that Kinzer went to work in the Deep Creek area and “informed his mother that he was going to stay at an unknown friend's house afterward.”

“He did not return the next morning, nor did he show up for work on 12/19,” read the post, which shared a recent photo of both Kinzer and his car, a dark-colored 2013 Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with information regarding either teenager’s whereabouts are asked to call the CCSO non-emergency number at 941-639-0013.

