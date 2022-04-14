police lights.jpg

PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after a family reported a student said a man attempted to grab her Monday.

“The complainant alleged that a suspicious white male described to have blonde hair, roughly in his 20s, chased her daughter after getting off the bus,” read the news release Thursday.

The incident took place near the intersection of Nuremberg and Rampart boulevards on Monday afternoon, according to CCSO.

The mother of the victim posted about the incident on the Port Charlotte social media page earlier in the week to warn other residents.

The post describes that the suspect drove toward the girl, who ran away until he drove off.

“Detectives have been thoroughly investigating this incident and will continue to follow any leads,” the release stated.

Anyone with information can contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013 or via the CCSO phone app.

