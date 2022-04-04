Austin Bruin

PORT CHARLOTTE - A 17-year-old boy has been reported missing and endangered by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on Monday afternoon.

Austin Bruin was seen leaving the Lakeshore Circle area of Port Charlotte on foot April 1.

He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, a black shirt with the writing “guess” in purple, and black Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact CCSO at 941-639-0013.

