PUNTA GORDA — Four Charlotte County deputies were penalized for failing to use their cameras appropriately during an arrest that involved a case of mistaken identity.
However, the deputies were cleared on accusations of excessive force that arose from the situation.
The Daily Sun obtained a copy of documents pertaining to an Internal Affairs investigation by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office related to a Jan. 30 arrest in Punta Gorda.
The report indicated the four deputies involved in the arrest spotted a man matching the description of a suspect with an active arrest warrant.
“This incident probably would not have occurred if the squad had kept to the plan in attempting to identify the male subject," Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell wrote in a Conclusion of Facts document.
Three of the deputies were named in the report — Sgt. Ryan White, Deputy First Class Anthony Freitas and Deputy First Class Courtney Poormon.
The fourth deputy's identity was withheld in the report due to being the alleged victim of a battery against a first responder.
According to the report, the four deputies approached the man after comparing his appearance to a photograph of the suspect. The man was standing in the driveway at a residence on Lee Street.
At one point, Freitas had apparently asked "Is that him?" while they were evaluating, the report states. The anonymous deputy seemed to mishear that as "It's him" and proceeded to place the man in custody.
The same of the actual suspect was redacted in the report, due to being part of an ongoing investigation.
The man arrested Jan. 30 was identified as Robert Harry Moore — who had no warrants for any charges at the time. Charges in the Jan. 30 incident were later dropped by district prosecutors.
According to interviews with the deputies, Moore resisting being arrested by the deputy and allegedly caused the deputy to drop his handcuffs.
At that point, the deputy used his Taser on Moore to obtain his compliance. White then grabbed Moore's arm to help place him in custody.
As this was happening, three juveniles at the residence saw what was happening and began yelling at the deputies. One of the juveniles had pushed on the arresting deputy as he placed Moore under arrest.
"It just happened so fast," the deputy later told investigators, describing the scene as "chaotic" in the report.
During his interview, Freitas described the juveniles — appearing to be teenagers — as "screaming and punching things in the yard" as they allegedly attempted to get the deputies to fight them.
Freitas and Poormon were tasked with preventing the juveniles from interfering with the encounter. At some point, Moore told them to go inside the residence.
The deputy clarified in the report he had not asked for the man's name because he thought the man was going to run, though he added it was not his normal procedure.
The Internal Affairs investigator ultimately ruled that none of the deputies had used excessive force.
White and the unnamed deputy were deemed to be justified in arresting Moore due to the mishearing of Freitas' earlier statement, and were justified in using the Taser when Moore and one of the juveniles resisted, according to the report.
In addition, Poormon and Freitas had not been involving in physically arresting Moore and thus the charge of force was considered unfounded.
The four deputies were found responsible, however, for failing to turn on their body-worn cameras before the encounter began.
Cameras were activated as a result of the Taser being deployed, according to the report. However, the cameras were muted throughout their recording time.
According to CCSO policy, deputies must give a verbal reason for muting cameras either before or after recording is interrupted.
The report ultimately classified the encounter with Moore as an "error in communication."
“This investigator believes there are training opportunities related to the expectation of discretion during arrests as well as the planning and execution of the plan for arresting a subject on a warrant,” the report read.
All four deputies were directed to undergo "documented counseling," remedial training for body-worn cameras, a review of CCSO policy, and to prepare a formal debrief with their commanders for a future Lieutenants meeting.
The internal affairs investigators noted that they attempted to contact Moore himself for their report, but he refused to speak with them.
Moore was charged with battery against a first responder and resisting officer without violence in connection with the Jan. 30 arrest.
According to court documents, the State Attorney's Office declined to pursue charges against Moore days after his arrest.
