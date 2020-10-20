Many Charlotte County Democratic voters reportedly received threatening emails allegedly from the Proud Boys.
“You are registered as a Democrat and we know this because we have gained access to the entire voting infrastructure,” the email reads. “You will vote for Trump on election day or we will come after you.”
The emails state the receiver’s name, address and voter information, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
“We will know which candidate you voted for,” the email continues. “I would take this seriously if I were you.”
A link is included in the email, and CCSO advises anyone who receives it not to click the link.
The FBI is actively investigating, CCSO said, and this is a statewide trend.
Attempts to threaten or intimidate voters in federal elections is a federal crime and is punishable by up to one year in prison.
“We are committed to the safety of all voters within Charlotte County, ensuring each and every voter has a secure voting experience,” said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell in a prepared statement.
The Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections did not immediately return requests for comment. It’s currently unknown whether the email senders are actually affiliated with the Proud Boys.
The Proud Boys group is designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, a legal advocacy organization. It is known for its “anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric,” the organization states.
The Punta Gorda Police Department advises anyone who receives this email to call 941-639-4111 and CCSO advises anyone who receives an email like this to call 941-639-0013.
