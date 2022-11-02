PUNTA GORDA - Charlotte County Sheriff's Office K9s can walk a little safer now thanks to a donation of protective vests.
The donation comes from Vested Interest in K9s Inc., a Massachusetts-based charity.
PUNTA GORDA - Charlotte County Sheriff's Office K9s can walk a little safer now thanks to a donation of protective vests.
The donation comes from Vested Interest in K9s Inc., a Massachusetts-based charity.
The group provides bullet and stab protective vests and other aid to law enforcement agencies across the country, according to a news release from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Vested Interest donated vests for two K9s working with CCSO, named Apollo and Sparta.
Sheriff Bill Prummell expressed his gratitude to the group for their donation.
“Police canines don’t just detect drugs and apprehend criminals; they save lives,” Prummell said in the news release. “We are grateful for the Vested Interest in K9s organization for helping us to protect our canine officers as they serve our community."
Since Vested Interest was founded in 2009, the group has provided more than 4,740 vests across the country. Altogether, the total value of donated goods is estimated to be approximately $6.9 million.
According to the news release, the donation program is open to dogs in the U.S. who are at least 20 months old and "actively employed and certified" with law enforcement or related agencies. in addition, the police dogs with expired vests are also eligible for donations.
There are approximately 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.
Vested Interest estimates that each vest is worth between $1,744 and $2,283 and weighs between four and five pounds.
The organization accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, with a single donation of $960 sponsoring one vest. The vest has a five-year warranty.
Those interested in learning more about Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. can contact the group at 508-824-6978. Donations can be made at www.vik9s.org or by mailing a donation to the group at P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA, 02718.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.