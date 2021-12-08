EL JOBEAN - The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has released photos suspects of an alleged liquor store theft from Monday.
The photos were part of a news release from CCSO concerning a call from the Sam's Club liquor store on Murdock Circle.
"At approximately 4:30 p.m. on (Dec. 6), three women entered the liquor store and began to fill a cart," read the news release. "Once they had loaded the cart with large amounts of Patron and Hennessey and taken the cart to the register, the individuals stepped outside and had a conversation that was believed to be about payment."
In the photos released by CCSO, all three women appear to be wearing a facemask. Two of the women appear to be wearing pink caps, while the third carries a red bag.
Upon re-entering the store, the suspects asked the clerk at the register to take back some of the bottles from the sale.
As the clerk was performing this task, one of the suspects sprayed the clerk in the face and eyes with a chemical agent and attempted to pull the cart out of the store.
Another clerk grabbed the cart and prevented the theft.
At that time, the suspects fled the store and drove off in a white sedan with a temporary vehicle tag.
The clerks were treated at the scene by Charlotte County Fire and EMS.
CCSO is investigating, and ask that anyone with information regarding the identity of these individuals call the non-emergency line.
