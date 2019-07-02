The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is reminding the public to celebrate safely this holiday weekend. 

Fireworks: check local ordinances before using fireworks. Store them in a cool, dry place away from children and pets. Keep a bucket of water handy.

Pets: Exercise your pets before fireworks begin to go off and keep them inside as much as possible. Be sure they have a tag with your contact information. 

GrillKeep the grill in the open, away from anything that can catch fire. Use long-handled tools especially made for grilling. Keep children and pets away from grill, always supervise the grill when in use.

For more safety information, visit ccsoblog.org/2019/07/02/safety-tips-and-fireworks-laws/

