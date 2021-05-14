The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office will resume its fingerprint services after seven months of being unavailable.

The services are only available electronically through Live Scan starting on Monday. It will be offered on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. by appointment only. Call ahead to schedule.

Live Scan prints will only be completed for name changes, concealed weapon permits and licensed security guard purposes.

Fingerprint services are available at these locations:

Englewood District 1 Office

11051 Wilmington Blvd.

Englewood

941-475-9005


District 3 Office

3110 Loveland Blvd.

Port Charlotte

941-258-3900

William H. Reilly Administration Building (mandatory mask mandate)

7474 Utilities Road

Punta Gorda

941-639-2101

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments