The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office will resume its fingerprint services after seven months of being unavailable.
The services are only available electronically through Live Scan starting on Monday. It will be offered on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. by appointment only. Call ahead to schedule.
Live Scan prints will only be completed for name changes, concealed weapon permits and licensed security guard purposes.
Fingerprint services are available at these locations:
Englewood District 1 Office
11051 Wilmington Blvd.
Englewood
941-475-9005
District 3 Office
3110 Loveland Blvd.
Port Charlotte
941-258-3900
William H. Reilly Administration Building (mandatory mask mandate)
7474 Utilities Road
Punta Gorda
941-639-2101
