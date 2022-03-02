Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

PUNTA GORDA - The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced the agency will resume live scan fingerprinting services by appointment.

The service is available "effective immediately," according to a CCSO social media post.

Appointments can be scheduled between 9 a.m. and noon Monday to Friday.

Anyone interested in fingerprinting can call a district office directly to schedule an appointment.

The following offices provide fingerprinting services:

Englewood District 1 Office

11051 Wilmington Boulevard

Englewood

(941) 475-9005

--


District 3 Office

3110 Loveland Blvd.

Port Charlotte

(941) 258-3900

--

William H. Reilly Administration Building

7474 Utilities Road

Punta Gorda

(941) 639-2101

