By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
Detectives are searching for missing teenager Crystal Rothwell, 16, who was last seen in Venice on Aug. 8, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Spokesperson Katie Heck said the agency has been working on the case for a while, but investigators have exhausted their leads and are now asking for the public’s help. They believe Rothwell may be with her boyfriend, Timothy Anderson, 21, in Naples.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
