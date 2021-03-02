The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person in reference to an arson that occurred on Feb. 18 at the Microtel Inn & Suites in Port Charlotte.
A motorized bicycle was stolen the same night from Los Mariachis Bar and Grill, and video surveillance from each business shows what appears to be the same person.
CCSO asks anyone who recognizes this person or who has information to call 941-639-0013.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.