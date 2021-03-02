The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person in reference to an arson that occurred on Feb. 18 at the Microtel Inn & Suites in Port Charlotte.

A motorized bicycle was stolen the same night from Los Mariachis Bar and Grill, and video surveillance from each business shows what appears to be the same person.

CCSO asks anyone who recognizes this person or who has information to call 941-639-0013.

