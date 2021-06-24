CCSO seeking info on Englewood vehicle break-ins

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is seeking information related to several recent vehicle vandalisms in the area of Tiffany Square Plaza in Englewood.

 FACEBOOK PHOTO

ENGLEWOOD — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is seeking information related to several recent vehicle vandalisms in the area of Tiffany Square Plaza in Englewood.

If community members have any information regarding the incidents, CCSO reps have asked them to call their non-emergency number 941-639-0013 or send a tip through Facebook messenger or via their free mobile app.

CCSO representatives asked that anyone with information regarding this case and wishes to remain anonymous, but wants to be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the free P3Tips mobile app.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments