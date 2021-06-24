CCSO seeking info on Englewood vehicle break-ins

ENGLEWOOD — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is seeking information related to several recent vehicle vandalisms in the area of Tiffany Square Plaza in Englewood.
If community members have any information regarding the incidents, CCSO reps have asked them to call their non-emergency number 941-639-0013 or send a tip through Facebook messenger or via their free mobile app.
CCSO representatives asked that anyone with information regarding this case and wishes to remain anonymous, but wants to be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the free P3Tips mobile app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.