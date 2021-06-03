The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance to find an individual seen vandalizing a local Catholic school, according to CCSO Facebook post Thursday.
The subject rode a skateboard onto the property of the school and caused approximately $3,500 in damages.
CCSO reports that the individual appears to be a white male with a large tattoo across his upper back and another tattoo on his upper chest.
If you have any information, CCSO asks that individuals call their non-emergency line at 941-639-0013.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers, Facebook, or CCSO's free mobile app.
