DEEP CREEK — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is searching for possible suspects tied to incidents of trespassing and damage to property in Deep Creek, according to a Facebook post.

The incidents have been occurring since February on a property located on Egret Place.

In one instance, a homeowner's Ring security video shows a white Ford Explorer knocking over a portable toilet.

In a separate incident, a still photo shows possible suspects making motions directed at the victim's house.

If you have any information, contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013.

