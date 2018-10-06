The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identification of three women accused of grand theft from Walmart on Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte.
According to an incident report, the women stole more than $1,000 of merchandise from the store at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 2. While the cashier was distracted, one woman pressed a button to complete the transaction to make it appear she had paid in cash.
The women’s pictures are posted to CCSO’s Facebook page. Anyone with information on the women’s identities is asked to contact Detective Martin at 941-639-2101.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Kendra Rickia Hiestand, 35, homeless of Sarasota. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $558.
• Vanessa Marie Passeneau, 29, 200 block of Boundary Blvd., Rotonda West. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.
• Michelle Josephine Staiano, 38, 3200 block of White Ibis Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: out of county warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduction of contraband into county detention facility. Bond: none.
• Ricardo O’Neil Smith, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
• Tristan Dwayne Felix, 28, 200 block of Chalkleaf Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Amber Dawn Turner, 36, 22200 block of Beverly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.
• Peter Allen Varney, 59, 21000 block of Bersell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
• Michael James Walders, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: convicted felon fails to register, burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed, criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage, and grand theft of property between $100 and $300 from dwelling. Bond: none.
• Robert Edward Doyle Jr., 49, 2100 block of Haskell St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and two underlying charges. Bond: $12,000.
• Carlos Anthony Nieves, 26, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, municipal ordinance violation and DUI. Bond: none.
• Hakeem Fred Williams, 27, of Philadelphia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Daniel Tracey Alton, 26, 5800 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charges: dealing in stolen property and grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $17,000.
• Michael Robert Griffin, 50, 8700 block of Gaillard Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Kevin Matthew Rivera, 41, of Miami. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Regianna Lashonta Jones, 27, of Tampa. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Kiryee Nichole Smith, 29, 3100 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• John Carlos Couto, 55, 16000 block of Grandin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
• Rueben Rafeal West, 44, 20300 block of Lorenzo Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
• Scott Fredrick Senna, 54, 17400 block of Sabrina Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Francis Joseph Tombka, 70, 8300 block of Bessner Ave., North Port. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Jude Estinfil, 21, of Florida City, Fla. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, use/possess ID of another person without consent, possessing 10 or more counterfeit notes, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $21,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Stacey Ann Spinuzzi, 27, of Naples. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Lateapha Zaire McBurney, 26, of Arcadia. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Ashley Ackerman, 25, 600 block of Purdy St., Englewood. Charges: two counts of probation violation (original charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: none.
• Gerald Brancik, 54, 100 block of S New York Ave., Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.
• Michael Capuano, 32, 400 block of Cypress Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation (original charge: grand theft). Bond: none.
• Antoine Davis, 39, 3700 block of Avanti Circle, North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: driving with a suspended or revoked license). Bond: $5,000.
• Stephen Deming, 27, 200 block of Holly Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation (original charges: trafficking stolen property and dealing stolen property). Bond: none.
• Linda Eastman, 67, 3900 block of Elkrem Ave., North Port. Charges: causing cruel death or pain to animals and impounding or confining animals without food or water. Bond: $2,000.
• Michael Gervais, 31, 300 block of 10th St., Nokomis. Charge: property damage. Bond: $120.
• Tara Gracey, 36, 1700 block of Highland Road, Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Zachary Miller, 31, 5400 block of Allen Road, North Port. Charges: driving with a suspended license and contempt of court (original charge: driving with a suspended license). Bond: $2,120.
• Thomas Nestor, 32, 400 block of Bayside Lane, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (original charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
• Christian Rossi, 22, 700 block of Bayshore Road, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of contempt of court (original charges: two counts of driving with a suspended license). Bond: $5,500.
• Jeffrey Tillman, 48, 5100 block of Bonnet Ave., North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charges: driving with a suspended license, DUI with a person under 18 and DUI with property damage). Bond: $13,000.
• Nicholas Torres, 27, 22300 block of Buffalo Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: possession of marijuana). Bond: $7,500.
• Kirk Zeigler, 28, 200 block of Algiers Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Bryan Lopez-Hernandez, 18, unlisted address. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Nicholas Bennett, 22, 300 block of Lake Road, Venice. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Lauren Coffey
