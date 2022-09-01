Local and federal law enforcement are claiming certain emojis are being used by criminal drug sellers to disguise communications.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office shared a list of emoji descriptions from the Drug Enforcement Administration.
"Buying drugs is as easy as logging into a social media platform," the CCSO posted on social media read. "Criminal drug networks are using social media and smartphone apps to flood the U.S. with deadly fentanyl and fentanyl-laced fake pills."
Examples listed include an emoji of a snowflake to stand in for cocaine, a palm tree for marijuana and purple grapes for cough syrup.
The DEA noted the guide was meant as a guide for "parents, caregivers, educators, and other influencers" and was based on various investigations. However, it said, the list is not "all-inclusive."
The graphic shared online is part of the DEA's "One Pill Can Kill" campaign, aimed at warning the public about counterfeit pills mass-produced by illicit labs. Such pills are often marketed as the on-brand version and can prove fatal to those who use them, according to authorities.
On the webpage for the campaign, the DEA shared example images of both real and fake samples of oxycodone, alprazolam and amphetamines.
CCSO identified online social media apps like Snapchat, Instagram and Kik as "popular platforms" for illicit drug sales. Authorities also pointed to online gaming services with chat features as providing "a quick and convenient way to connect buyers and sellers."
In an email response to The Daily Sun, CCSO personnel said parents are strongly encouraged to "stay privy to what is going on behind their children's screen."
"Having open and honest conversations about the dangers is important," the email read. "This advice isn't only for drug awareness. The internet can be a dangerous place for children when not supervised."
Authorities stress that "safe medications" only come from licensed and accredited medical professionals; pills purchased outside of a licensed pharmacy are "illegal, dangerous and potentially lethal."
