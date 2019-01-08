Recognizing and preventing domestic violence will be the focus of the second speaker series event hosted by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office today.
Last year, Sheriff Bill Prummell started the new Domestic Violence Unit, which works to identify domestic violence, bring about successful prosecutions of domestic violence crimes, and provide services to help prevent violence before it starts.
“The sheriff is using this as an opportunity to introduce the Domestic Violence Unit to community members so they are aware of this new, valuable resource at the Sheriff’s Office,” CCSO Spokesperson Katie Heck.
The unit is made up of Detective Billy Prummell, Domestic Violence Advocate Chelsea P. from the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies, and Intelligence Analyst Brett Armstead.
Karen McElhaney, executive director of CARE, said in the last three months, Chelsea has made contact with 65 people, 48 of whom were victims of domestic violence.
“We’re very excited about our partnership,” she said. “We’re very excited about having that opportunity to reach out to a victim immediately.”
The team will be joined Tuesday by Jerry Bevan, a law enforcement specialist with the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
“In an effort to use education as a means of prevention, hosting Specialist Jerry Bevan is an exciting opportunity to educate interested community members in steps they can take to prevent, or at least be aware of, victimization related to internet/technology based stalking and harassment,” Heck said. “The sheriff hopes that participants leave this session of the speaker series feeling empowered to both prevent their own victimization and also share what they’ve learned about resources available in the community with others in need.”
Registration for the event is free, but CCSO asks that attendees RSVP by emailing communityaffairs@ccso.org or online at www.eventbrite.com/e/domestic-violence-what-you-need-to-know-tickets-53300870338.
