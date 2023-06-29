Operation Dry Water

Local and regional law enforcements agencies are taking part in a three-day effort to discourage boating under the influence ahead of July 4 celebrations.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO

PORT CHARLOTTE — Ahead of the July 4 weekend, law enforcement is warning boaters against drinking on the water.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that the agency would be taking part in "Operation Dry Water," a multi-agency effort to combat boating while under the influence.


   
