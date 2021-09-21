CCSO to start mental health strike team

MURDOCK - Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell created a new emergency response team to handle frequent mental health calls.
The new plan was presented to Charlotte County commissioners Tuesday in hopes of gaining support for future funding.
Prummell expects the first two teams to start work in late October.
Commissioners unanimously voiced support and debated methods for funding.
"I don't think we've even touched on everything this program can do," Commission Chair Bill Truex said. "I know it's going to be beneficial to the community."
National data shows about 10% of law enforcement cases are mental health cases that would be better handled by mental health specialists, Prummell said.
Charlotte County data is hard to identify at present, he said, because cases are not coded by that kind of emergency. He is working on a fix for that part of reporting. But 1 in 10 cases means about 10,000 mental health calls a year for Charlotte County, he said.
As for the potential for cost savings, he said, he has already cut 10 jail employees due to the shrinking jail population. He attributes the drop in inmates to initial improvements in mental health assessment by law enforcement.
The county can also calculate ambulance savings from the fire department. But Prummell said he has not been able to get cost figures from the local court system on what could be saved by fewer mental health commitments or fewer crimes and misdemeanors.
A typical case that needs to be handled better is that of an elderly woman who calls for assistance after falling, said Amy Hood, director of community services for Charlotte Behavioral Health Care.
The nonprofit will provide mental health counselors to the team. Each team will also have a specially trained sheriff deputy and a medical technician from the fire department.
Hood described how the case of the elderly woman can spin out of control, using the current system of ambulance dispatch followed by police, fire and even the court system.
As things stand now, Hood said, the elderly woman says she is not injured but needs help getting up. Ambulance technicians help her up and rush off to the next emergency. A few days later, the woman's neighbors call for a wellness check, because they cannot reach her. Sheriff's deputies can't find a way into the house, so they call the fire department ambulance team, which gains entrance. The woman is unconscious and they determine she has too many pain pills. She goes to the hospital emergency room, where they learn she has thoughts of self-harm. The case goes to court, where she is committed for 24 hours to Charlotte Behavioral Health Care facilities.
Eventually, more home health care is arranged and her medications are better managed.
How would that be different with the mental health team?
Arriving together without the ambulance or fire truck, the team can help the woman to be upright and then speak with her at greater length about how she is coping. Based on that information, case managers can arrange more home care and assistance for her without having her committed through the courts.
If all works out according to plan, the county and society saves by not calling out an ambulance, not sending the woman to the emergency room and then to court and then overnight with Charlotte Behavioral Health Care.
"We've seen time and again that law enforcement is not necessarily the best call for these situations," Sheriff's Sgt. Craig Brandon said of crisis encounters portrayed in national news. "We will prevent unnecessary arrests and prevent overcrowding in the jail and courts....Hopefully, we avoid any of those national news stories happening here in Charlotte County."
When not on calls, staff on the mental health team will take the initiative to identify so-called "frequent flyers," or people in the community who call 911 frequently, end up regularly in hospital emergency rooms or in the courts, Prummell said.
Outside of the elderly, Prummell told The Daily Sun, Charlotte County substance abuse overdoses are growing, with 160 so far this year — 25 of them fatal.
These cases range in age from teenagers to people in their 60s, he said.
An initial two teams means the county can offer this service seven days a week for a mid-day to evening shift. Eventually, Prummell said, he needs five teams for 24-hour, seven-days-a-week coverage.
Some counties in Florida pay for this with a special property tax millage set aside for mental health and substance abuse services, Prummell said.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo said he definitely would object to a property tax for the service. Tiseo pointed out that Prummell regularly returns unspent funds at the end of the year, which is now set aside for capital projects. Tiseo said he wants to see that funding opened up for something other than capital projects.
Truex said rather than rely on the uncertain amount of funding returned every year, he wants to see a mental health line item in the county's budgets.
Prummell said he wanted to be first in line for some of the $34 million the county will receive from the pandemic-related federal funding.
Tiseo said he will insist that the program report on its impact in terms of costs, savings and other measures of effectiveness.
"It's got to be tied to measurable results," Tiseo said of any funding. "That has to be part of the process."
