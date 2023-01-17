PUNTA GORDA - A corrections deputy in training was fired last month for "conduct unbecoming" of a deputy.
Internal investigators with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office concluded that former Corrections Deputy Sherna Chostel brandished her agency-issued sidearm during an argument in Fort Lauderdale.
Chostel recently started training for a position in CCSO Corrections, having been hired on Nov. 14. CCSO paperwork indicates she lived in Fort Lauderdale and commuted to Charlotte County for work and training.
According to the internal investigation report obtained by The Daily Sun, Chostel chose to report the situation to her superiors in an email dated for Nov. 28.
Chostel stated in the email she had her sidearm in hand during an argument outside a local nightclub in Fort Lauderdale.
Local police responded to the scene, placing Chostel under arrest and seizing the weapon.
CCSO investigators then reached out to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department to gather more information about the encounter, as well as scheduling a follow-up interview with Chostel.
Over the course of the interviews, investigators learned Chostel had been out at a night club to celebrate a friend's birthday when she saw her boyfriend enter the establishment with three other women.
Chostel then said that she confronted her boyfriend and then one of the other women, who claimed to be his girlfriend.
She claims she left the club shortly afterward, but returned a few hours later to return her friend's personal items that were still in her car.
When she returned, Chostel said that she saw the other woman speaking to a Fort Lauderdale Police Department officer.
Intending to confront her again, Chostel said her boyfriend had warned her that the other woman was "known to fight others." For that reason, she took her agency-issued sidearm out and held it in her hand to confront the woman.
As she did, a FLPD officer saw her holding a black semiautomatic handgun and ordered her to drop it. Chostel initially displayed her CCSO badge and identified herself as "police," but eventually complied and was placed in handcuffs.
"Chostel was apologetic for most of the encounter," the report noted.
The report also included a summary of an interview between FLPD and a man identified as Chostel's boyfriend.
In his recollection on the night of the encounter, the man told police that his ex-wife had made threats toward Chostel.
He went on to say that Chostel left the club for a time, then called him to say that the ex-wife was with a group of people and seemed to be about to start a fight. He then claimed to have come out of the club in time to see Chostel in handcuffs.
No charges were brought against Chostel in Fort Lauderdale, according to local police, due to a lack of complaining witnesses.
Despite Chostel's repeated apologies and acknowledgement of her actions, records indicate she was ultimately released from her appointment as a corrections deputy effective Dec. 19.
