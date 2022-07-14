Bill Prummell

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell.

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY

PUNTA GORDA - The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is warning local residents about a new phone scam making the rounds.

In a social media post Thursday, CCSO said that several residents reported receiving phone calls from people claiming to be deputies.

The caller allegedly claims to a "Lt. Barry" or "Lt. Perry," with "civil paperwork" or a warrant for the victim related to missing jury duty.

"Thankfully, our citizens have not provided any personal information to the caller," the post states. "CCSO will never ask you for a payment over the phone."

Anyone who receives such a call is warned to hang up immediately and refuse to provide personal information.

