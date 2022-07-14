featured CCSO warns about fake jury duty calls Staff Report Jul 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell. SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PUNTA GORDA - The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is warning local residents about a new phone scam making the rounds.In a social media post Thursday, CCSO said that several residents reported receiving phone calls from people claiming to be deputies.The caller allegedly claims to a "Lt. Barry" or "Lt. Perry," with "civil paperwork" or a warrant for the victim related to missing jury duty."Thankfully, our citizens have not provided any personal information to the caller," the post states. "CCSO will never ask you for a payment over the phone."Anyone who receives such a call is warned to hang up immediately and refuse to provide personal information. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ccso Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Social Media Post Punta Gorda Phone Scam Trending Now North Port, Charlotte County to meet on new I-75 interchange Punta Gorda Airport getting full Teen in critical condition after golf cart crash Impact fee changes coming for county residents Pedestrian killed after being struck by car on Kings Highway Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now North Port, Charlotte County to meet on new I-75 interchange Punta Gorda Airport getting full Teen in critical condition after golf cart crash Impact fee changes coming for county residents Pedestrian killed after being struck by car on Kings Highway
