PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association recently awarded scholarships totaling $21,500 to 12 students who plan to work in the construction industry.
This is the 15th year CDBIA has awarded the scholarships and the second in which it has awarded scholarships to women through its local chapter founded in 2020, Professional Women in Building (PWB).
Donna Barrett, executive officer of CDBIA, said the first year of the PWB, “we passed the hat” to collect money for the women’s scholarship money.
In November, CDBIA held its first “Builder Triathlon” which raised over $7,000 to go towards scholarships for women wanting to work in the building industry.
Scholarships were awarded in three categories.
Tools of the Trade scholarship — This is available for students planning to go right into the construction workforce after high school.
Recipients are Onix Diaz-Rodrigues, a Port Charlotte High School senior, and Logan Clauser, a Charlotte High School senior.
Gene Extejt scholarship — Named after one of the founding fathers of the CDBIA, Gene Extejt raised his three children Ron, Blair and Zac to follow in his footsteps and build successful careers in the building industry.
The scholarships are awarded to students who enter a trade school or university to advance their studies in any field of construction.
This year’s recipients are:
Chase Miller, a senior at The Academy who will attend Charlotte Technical College to earn a certification in heating, air conditioning and ventilation.
Kent Blanding, senior at Lemon Bay High School who will attend Florida Gulf Coast University, majoring in construction management.
Jacob Ringer, a senior at The Academy, Ringer will attend Charlotte Technical College to earn a certification in construction.
Garrett Leath, a DeSoto High School senior, Leath will attend the University of Florida, majoring in construction management.
Roland Lytle, a student at Kent State University, Lytle is majoring in construction management.
Ethan Morton, a student at the University of South Florida, Morton is majoring in electrical engineering.
Professional Women in Building scholarships — These scholarships are for women planning to work in the construction industry.
Jazlyn Embury, a student at the University of Florida majoring in law, Embury plans to become a construction attorney.
Laticia Nina, a business major at the University of Florida, Nina plans to run a construction company in Charlotte County.
Sofia Nozdracheva is a North Port High School senior who will be attending the State College of Florida.
Emma Pritchett is an architecture major at the University of South Florida.
In a statement, Barrett said its CDBIA scholarships provide financial support to purchase work-related tools and to support education.
If you or your child has an interest in learning more about building a career in construction, visit www.cdbia.com or call 941-625-0804.
