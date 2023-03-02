Joe Pepe

Joe Pepe, director of the Florida Department of Health for Charlotte County

 FILE IMAGE

A Florida resident died after contracting a rare "brain-eating amoeba" from tap water in Charlotte County, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County reported a case of Naegleria fowleri on Feb. 23 that was believed to have been caused by a sinus rinse using tap water.


