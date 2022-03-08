The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is reporting 18 COVID deaths in Charlotte County in the seven days before Sunday, which was down 44% from the prior seven days.
Charlotte County Health Chief Joe Pepe confirmed that there have been new deaths in the past two months, but not as high as stated by the CDC. The number was nine for January and he did not yet have numbers for February.
Pepe told The Daily Sun that the newest COVID therapies are either available now or will be soon in the county. He was on hand for the commission meeting Tuesday but was not asked to present his report. The commission did not discuss the report.
A new monoclonal antibody treatment will soon be coming to the county's Tringali Center, which was closed in January for the previous treatment called Regeneron. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration halted use of Regeneron, saying it was not effective on the latest genetic variant called omicron. In February, the FDA granted emergency authorization to a new monoclonal called bebtelovimab for nonhospitalized COVID patients. Pepe said he hopes to announce the availability of this treatment locally soon.
There is also a new antiviral pill called Paxlovid for nonhospitalized COVID patients, and several Publix pharmacies have those now, Pepe said. Those currently require a doctor's prescription.
Of the new deaths in the county, Pepe noted that CDC does not report deaths below 10 for privacy reasons. Those earlier deaths could be included in the latest report. Combine that with the county medical team releasing COVID death reports all at once, and that would explain the CDC reports, Pepe said.
A trend of increasing deaths along with declining cases holds true for the state as well, according to data reported by Johns Hopkins University and charted by local epidemiologist James Colliver.
The death rate is a trailing indicator, Pepe said, meaning people may well die after the number of cases peaks. Most of those who have died recently had other complicating health factors, he said, although COVID is always considered a contributing factor to these deaths.
The omicron variant outbreak produced a far higher number of cases than the earlier delta variant, Pepe said, but far fewer deaths both in sheer numbers and proportionately.
Case numbers have been dropping steadily locally and nationally; however, Pepe acknowledged that many people are now using home tests that do not get reported to the CDC.
