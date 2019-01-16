ENGLEWOOD — John McCarthy will update Englewood on its long-distant — but not completely lost — paleo-past.
McCarthy, historic Spanish Point executive director, will be the guest speaker for a Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center fundraiser Jan. 22 at Cedar Point Environmental Park on Placida Road. He will be talking about the underwater archaeological site discovered off Manasota Key.
The discovery stirred worldwide interest in 2017, and local interest apparently remains strong. The fundraiser sold out all the seats for the talk, CHEC manager Bobbi Rodgers said Wednesday.
McCarthy called the local response to the archeological site "amazing."
How important is this archeological discovery?
"The site represents the first example in the Americas of offshore preservation of the Archaic Period paleo-environment, including a prehistoric burial site that survived sea-level rise since the last Ice Age," the Florida Division of Historical Resources posted on its website.
First discovered by an amateur diver in 2016, state archeological researchers identified the location of what had been a small freshwater pond, less than an acre, with a bottom covered in peat, and that is now preserved 20-plus feet of water beneath the surface of the Gulf.
The exact location of the site remains secret to protect it from any disruption. Manasota Key residents volunteered to keep eyes on the area, and are ready to call law enforcement if they suspect boaters and divers will disrupt it. Anyone disturbing the burial site can be charged with a felony. Florida’s Seminole and Miccosukee tribes view the site as a burial grounds of their ancestors and expect it to be respected.
The prehistoric pond served as a 7,000 to 7,200 year-old burial grounds for the Paleo-Native Americans at a time when the Gulf was much lower than now and land extended much farther out into the Gulf. The habitat surrounding the pond was about nine feet above sea level and similar to what's seen today inland at the Carlton Reserve and elsewhere in Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
The layer of peat — a foot deep or more — covered the bodies and that was a key to their preservation. The oxygen-free peat slowed the decay of organic matter and preserved the burials with their human remains.
The bodies themselves were laid to rest in a fetal position and wrapped in a fabric woven from vegetation. Fire-hardened wooden stakes kept the bodies in place. Researchers suspect the tips of those stakes may have extended above the pond’s surface.
For more information about the site, visit the Florida Division of Historical Preservation at dos.myflorida.com/historical/archaeology/projects/manasota-key-offshore.
