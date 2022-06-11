PUNTA GORDA — Valerie’s House, a non-profit which helps grieving children, is holding a four-hour fundraiser featuring food, fashion, shopping, and beer.
Called “Celebrating Charlotte,” the event begins at 1 p.m. July 30, at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
“We want this to be a day all about Charlotte County and what makes this such a great place to live,” said Christine Carey, director of the Charlotte County Valerie’s House.
The theme is celebrating what makes a home, and food samples from some of Charlotte County’s best restaurants, local brewery tastings, a fashion show, and unique items for sale will be part of the event.
Dillard’s will present a fashion show and provide mini makeovers, said Carey.
A 50/50 drawing also will be conducted.
General admission tickets are $25; children 5 and younger will be admitted free with one paying adult.
VIP tickets are $35 and entitle the purchaser to shop one hour before the doors officially open.
Tickets are on sale at www.valerieshouse.org/events.
Burnt Store Title & Escrow of Southwest Florida has signed on as the presenting sponsor of the event. Other sponsorships are available from $3,000 to $5,000; contact Carey at 239-841-0381 or email christine@valerieshouse.org if you are interested.
“We’re looking for vendors who want to showcase their products,” said Carey.
Restaurants, breweries, crafts, salons, home good stores, women’s clothing stores, and others are invited to participate as vendors, Carey said.
Vendor space is available for $125 or $75 plus a donated auction basket.
All funds raised will be used to support programming costs of Valerie’s House in Charlotte County; services are provided free of charge to grieving families.
Founded in 2016 by Angela Melvin, whose own mother was killed in a car accident in 1987, Valerie’s House has served over 2,000 children; 245 have been served in Charlotte County, Carey said.
The organization provides a safe, comfortable place for children to share, grieve and heal together following the death of a close family member. In Charlotte County, Valerie’s House children meet once a month at First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda, where they enjoy an array of activities.
Its grief support groups also meet at the Methodist church and at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, in Port Charlotte.
Support services are available at the Charlotte Family Services Center, 21500 Gibraltar Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information visit www.valerieshouse.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.