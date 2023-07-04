A kayaker in her red, white and blue begins to paddle to Fishermen’s Village from Live Oak Park for the 2023 Freedom Swim.
The Freedom Swim is a tradition for John Miranda, celebrating his 18th Freedom Swim on Tuesday.
Mary Park, of Fort Myers, arrives early for her eighth Freedom Swim to double-check her raft and cooler prior to the swim to Fishermen’s Village.
Tama VandenBerg, from Port Charlotte, places her raft onto a kayak that will take her from Live Oak Park to Fishermen’s Village for the 2023 Freedom Swim.
Tracy Ingstedt and Susan Dunbar mentioned they can now cross the Freedom Swim off their bucket list.
Patricia Maneri gets settled into her kayak, while support swimmer Sandra Newell makes last-minute adjustments for the 2023 Freedom Swim to Fishermen’s Village.
Alysia Lindsey, Theo Kruger, Vanessa Vicente and Bella Kruger prepare to share a float and swim together for their first Freedom Swim from Live Oak Park to Fishermen’s Village.
Power boats decked out in red, white and blue traveled with swimmers and kayakers to Fishermen’s Village from Live Oak Park for the 2023 Freedom Swim.
PUNTA GORDA -- A scorching-hot day didn't prevent hundreds of swimmers from paddling across Charlotte Harbor Tuesday for the 32nd annual Freedom Swim.
What began with a few friends has grown into an annual July 4th tradition in Punta Gorda.
