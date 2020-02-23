Fred Matthews III performs on the drums as his father Fred Matthews plays the guitar and Rod Bostic plays the keys at the St. Mary Primitive Baptist Church In Punta Gorda Saturday. The group and others gathered at the church to celebrate Black History Month.
SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS
The Rev. Lance Abercombia speaks as the chorus in the background sings in celebration of Black History Month at St. Mary Primitive Baptist Church.
SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS
Sister Zarita, second from right, along with other members of the choir sing.
SUN PHOTO BY SANDY MACYS
Audience members listen at the Black History Month Celebration at St. Mary Primitive Baptist Church.
