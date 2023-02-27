Several members of the Heart of Greece Dancers perform the “12 Step Dance” at the 29th Annual Port Charlotte Greek Fest, hosted by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Port Charlotte. Dressed in traditional Greek costumes, the dancers exhibited garments and accessories of a group of people who live in a particular region of Greece.
Janelle Burckoski and Drew Burckoski are served cold drinks from Greek Fest volunteer Vera Cardinale during the 29th Annual Port Charlotte Greek Fest, hosted by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Port Charlotte. The dinner menu consisted of a wide variety of choices such as gyros, pastitsio, moussaka, lamb shanks and keftedes (Greek meatballs.)
Aristedes Manthis, Stefanos Loizou, John Esposito and Mark Mintsoulis work the grills behind the Greek Fast Food tent turning out hundreds of Gyros, Greek fries, Lokanikos and more during the 29th Annual Port Charlotte Greek Fest, hosted by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Port Charlotte.
Sophia Baker and Azarian Mullis of the Heart of Greece Dancers perform the “Couples Dance” at the 29th Annual Port Charlotte Greek Fest.
Following their Greek traditional dance performance, the Heart of Greece Children Dancers posed for a group photo.
Members of the Heart of Greece Dancers Vivian Tsovolos, Anthony Efstailades and Rainia Peters perform the "Sirtaki" traditional dance.
John Nassos shares the secret of the delicious tastes of the Greek Loukomathes donut with Judy Papodulos.
Frank Hill finishes cooking a batch of Greek Loukomathes donuts at the 29th Annual Port Charlotte Greek Fest.
Gayle Loizou serves a hot gyro sandwich at the Greek Fast Food tent during the 29th Annual Port Charlotte Greek Fest, hosted by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Port Charlotte.
Aristedes Manthis adds the finishing touches to the “Greek Fries in a Boat” – a favorite among the guests during the 29th Annual Port Charlotte Greek Fest.
The 29th Annual Port Charlotte Greek Fest was held at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Port Charlotte this past weekend.
“This year, with over 3,000 guests attending … it was one of our best-attended Greek Fests,” according to co-organizer Cathy Sanders.
The three-day event offered a wide variety of activities and Greek food tents. Guests enjoyed the opportunity to view and purchase Greek items from over 15 retail vendors. A variety of Greek food was available from full dinners to Greek “fast food.”
Highlights included performances by the Heart of Greece Children and Adult Dancers, performing traditional Greek dances in traditional costumes.
