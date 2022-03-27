Staff Report
March is Women’s History Month.
The Daily Sun contacted some region residents who have pushed through barriers or broken glass ceilings in their careers and lives. They gave insight into who they were and what they had to do to become who they are.
Jill McCrory is the founder of the McCrory Law Firm in Punta Gorda.
In your formative years, what barriers were there for women?
McCrory: I grew up in the South where we were taught women were better seen than heard, that professional goals, bold opinions and strong feelings were unfeminine. This expectation for women to be ladylike fostered a glass ceiling that seemed to prevent women from rising to the top of their fields, especially in business.
What challenges do women have today?
McCrory: Society and social media teach women that to be successful and desirable, they need to be pretty, petite, passive and selfless. Women are taught to look outside themselves for approval. Part of the problem for women stems from what social media teaches men, which is to value wealth and power and that women are to be objectified.
Who is your hero as a woman?
McCrory: My heroes are my great-grandmother and her daughter, my grandmother, who are both not alive now, but who were pioneers in women’s rights and encouraged me to become a lawyer. As immigrants, they stressed how lucky I was to be born in America and have all the educational opportunities they never had.
What would you tell a young woman coming up?
McCrory: Find something you are passionate about pursuing and you will be successful. Do not get lured by social media and what it portrays as success, and instead be true to yourself and value authenticity. In order to make a difference in the world stay focused and remove distractions. Put your phone down and be present with the people who have been placed in your path.
Dr. Vance M. Wright-Browne is an oncologist at Florida Cancer Specialists in Port Charlotte
In your formative years, what barriers were there for women?
Wright-Browne: Barriers to women in my formative years were very similar to those today. Striking the balance between an effective career, full-time motherhood and a family … wanting to do all of them well. It’s a balance I still strive to accomplish every day.
What challenges do women have today?
Wright-Browne: Challenges to women today include finding social and societal networks to support each other. We are often so busy balancing our many demands that there is not time to nurture those relationships.
Who is your hero as a woman?
Wright-Browne: There are so many. Perhaps Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the most recognizable and current. Female pioneers have to have the courage to be the only one in the room and still be heard. She epitomized that. She had defeats in her life, tragedy in her life, but she persevered. Having grown up in Jamaica, our first female Member of Parliament was elected in the 1960s. Rose Leon was a political pioneer in a “man’s world.” My professor of microbiology in medical school balanced marriage to an ObGyn professor, three children, and a full time career. They are the heroes of my younger self.
What would you tell a young woman coming up?
Wright-Browne: Do what you love. Don’t apologize for being “your best self.” Accept and learn from defeat/tragedy. Remember, the day does not always belong to the one who succeeds, but the one who after a setback, shows up tomorrow.
Donna Barrett is the executive officer of the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association
In your formative years, what barriers were there for women?
Barrett: My parents always shared with us they wanted all boys. Their first child was a boy, then I was born two years later. I had earlier curfews, was not allowed to drive, and I was told “no” many times, because I was a girl. But my father always taught me there is no such thing as can’t. When he told me I wasn’t old enough to say the word “hate,” I would pull out the thesaurus and say, “I loathe,” or, “I detest.” I would always find the way I could do something. It helped when I was working for a company and I had a manager who told me there is a glass ceiling in the company and it can’t be broken. This only gave me the motivation to continue working harder to become a buyer in the corporate office.
What challenges do women have today?
Barrett: Trying to be equal to men. Women were not made to be equal to men — we were made to do everything a man isn’t able to.
Who is your hero as a woman?
Barrett: My daughter, Caitlin. As a woman I will work hard to clear a path for her and all women
What would you tell a young woman coming up?
Barrett: After every storm there is a rainbow. Find your own way to shield yourself from the storm, or dance in the rain.
Percy Angleo, of Englewood, is a retired attorney.
What challenges do women have today?
Angleo: While there have been significant improvements in women’s presence in the professions and in government and corporate leadership, women still have an uphill battle in getting their interests and opinions taken seriously and respected. Every woman I know has stories, both funny and infuriating, about discussions where their views were constantly interrupted or their ideas co-opted by a man at the table … Every woman I know recognizes that if child care were truly a burden shared by both parents we would have a better system for it.
What would you tell a young woman coming up?
Angleo: Just tough it out. Most parents would admit that they have concerns for their daughters that they just don’t have for their sons. We can just hope that we’re not losing the ground we have gained.
Joan Morgan “feels blessed in so many ways.” Morgan is a fixture in North Port. A former city commissioner and longtime educator, the Morgan Family Community Center is named after her and husband, Ed.
In your formative years, what barriers were there for women?
Morgan: I am glad nobody told me I had barriers. I enjoyed playing with my dolls and playing school, as well as building forts in the woods and climbing trees. We were just kids and had lots of fun using our imagination to create games and adventure. In school, my work and grades were determined by ranking, not my gender. Acceptance in college and in graduate school was based on my academic record, not my gender. My desire to be a teacher came at an early age. Lucky for me the salary scale for teachers is not based on gender. I feel blessed in so many ways and like being a female. I’m glad I was the bride and thank God for my life’s most rewarding gift of becoming the mom of two incredible children. Not all women had the incredible privilege I had of being a ‘stay-at-home mom’ able to play with and witness our daughter and son’s early childhood. I have been able to follow my dreams, becoming a teacher, an elected city official, a business owner … and retirement on my terms; having been married to an amazing husband who always respected my thoughts and ideas has made my world very special. Together, we worked as a team to be there for our children and grandchildren. Together, we have certainly experienced fantastic highs and horrific lows.
What challenges do women have today?
Morgan: In today’s world, women have the opportunity to do just about anything that they are willing to work towards. There are very few occupations now that are closed because of gender. The number of women and minority business owners is growing rapidly. A person’s work ethic should be the deciding factor for success. Finding your happiness has to be every person’s greatest challenge. A woman’s greatest challenge might be to be the CEO of a traditionally ‘male’ dominated occupation, and/or focusing her entire world on raising a child. For women and men, the challenge should be to work to fulfill their own dream. The world has provided many more opportunities for everyone — please go after challenges that will bring you happiness.
Who is your hero?
Morgan: Condoleezza Rice, although it has been said that she would have loved to have been the commissioner of the NFL (which is still a man’s job), her career is full of firsts. She has been called the ‘Warrior Princess.’ Condoleezza was the first woman to be the provost of Stanford and was the first woman of color to be the US national security advisor and Secretary of State. Her outstanding intelligence and professional dignity are exceptional.
Advice to younger women?
Morgan: Decide your own path. You have one life, so fill your own dreams. Be proud of your choices. Choose positive role models. Most of all, be kind. Follow the Golden Rule and remember honesty is truly the best policy. If you want to succeed, you have to work and have a good work ethic. Enjoy your life as much as possible. I hope you find your happiness.
An author, educator and speaker, Martha Bireda is a fifth-generation Punta Gorda resident and executive director at the Blanchard House Museum of African American History and Culture.
In your formative years, what barriers were there for women?
Bireda: In the 1950’s and 1960’s, the lack of career options was problematic. Women were mostly expected to become mothers and housewives. The open occupations were teaching, nursing and secretarial careers. At 16 years of age, I very much wanted to become a journalist; however, my family wisely told me to choose a career in which I would readily be employed and become independent.
What challenges do women have today?
Bireda: Interesting. It appears that the progress women have made in the past is being reversed. I am not sure that women have ever received the same amount of compensation for work as men. Affordable childcare is a major obstacle for many women who would like to be in the workplace. The biggest challenge today for women is to maintain the rights we secured in the past.
Who is your hero as a woman?
Bireda: My heroine is my mother Bernice Russell. I was always impressed with her intelligence, variety of skills — like being able to repair electrical appliances such as irons, lamps — but mostly her generosity of spirit. Bernice was a loving, sensitive woman who lived the value she had learned in her formative years of giving back. She was an exceptional leader with an activist spirit.
What would you tell a young woman coming up?
Bireda: Hold on to your dreams. Don’t let anyone or any stereotypical or disempowering message hinder your ambition. Develop an awareness of who you are, your gifts and talents, personality traits that are empowering, your purpose in life, and how you will use your gifts and talents for the good of society.
Lynne Matthews is serving her second term as Punta Gorda mayor and her third term on the Punta Gorda Council. Since moving to Punta Gorda in 1998, she has been involved in the local community serving on the City Planning Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals and Code Enforcement Boards, among other community-based boards.
In your formative years, what barriers were there for women?
Matthews: I spent 25 years in hotel sales and marketing and worked my way up to becoming National Sales director for a chain of 500 hotels. For most of those years, women were offered positions as department heads and managers, but the pay scale was substantially lower than males in the same positions. Women were scrutinized a lot more than men were during those years and worked a lot harder than men. Also, ability for career growth was not as readily available as it is today.
What challenges do women have today?
Matthews: Women today have much better opportunities and many women have risen to very high managerial positions with hotel companies. That was a rarity during the 1980’s and 1990’s. I can still say unequivocally, however, that the pay scale could still use some work when compared to men doing the same jobs in that industry.
Who is your hero as a woman?
Matthews: I can’t honestly say I have any heroes, male or female. While there were people I have admired over the years, I cannot say any one person stood out in my mind.
What would you tell a young woman coming up?
Matthews: I would tell them to never stop learning and growing. I took advantage of every educational course I could during my career years. I would also tell them to be well-informed and always remain professional. Do your job — whatever it is — to the very best of your ability. I believe that honesty and integrity are extremely important. I’ve always tried to be a good teacher, a good listener and a role model for those who worked with me.
Ashley Coone serves as a DeSoto County Commissioner. She has been a longtime community leader and consultant for community building, legislative advocacy and more. Coone has served as the DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce executive director and co-founded Links2Success. She has also served as DeSoto County Clerk of the Circuit Court and helped establish the first Boys and Girls Club in DeSoto County.
In your formative years, what barriers were there for women?
Coone: As a young person, I didn’t see a lot of women in high level positions. Clearly, there were barriers to women receiving leadership roles. I imagine some of those barriers included gender bias, sexism and limited access to social networks and other privileges.
What challenges do women have today?
Coone: The list is quite long. In addition to the barriers I mentioned, women have natural challenges. We have health issues that don’t always have solutions. We are fighting for equality and safe workplaces. Data shows us that there’s still a disparity in pay. Women are full-time employees and bosses while managing a home full time, as well. Even with all of these challenges, women are thriving and winning.
Who is your hero as a woman?
Coone: My mom will forever be my heroine. My mom was one of those full-time workers/mom/house managers. She was also a foster mother for over 30 years. I never knew how hard she had to work to balance it all until I became an adult. My mom worked very hard for everything she has. I’m beyond proud to be her daughter.
What would you tell a young woman coming up?
Coone: I’d tell a young woman to follow God’s plan for her life. You don’t have to figure it out on your own. Stay true to yourself, to your morals and your values. Challenge inequality and barriers and pick your battles wisely. Give back to your community and support other women.
The Rev. Sharon Goodman was Arcadia’s first female council member, taking office in 1995 and later became the city’s first female mayor. She worked in the DeSoto County School District for 39 years as a teacher, a principal and later a counselor for potential dropout students, among other roles. Goodman is an ordained minister, earning a doctorate of pastoral ministry. She has preached the gospel of Jesus Christ in the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church and later formed her own non-denominational church, Freedom Fellowship Christian Ministries.
In your formative years, what barriers were there for women?
Goodman: Being Black and a woman was like a double-whammy during the time that I was coming up in the 1960’s south. I attended a segregated school system in DeSoto County until my eighth grade year. I worked through the tough times of racial unrest, because for every person who called me the N-word or mistreated me, there were those who showed me love, acceptance and friendship. There have been so many barriers that I had to overcome, so many mountains to climb, but at every obstacle there were always people there to encourage me and see me through.
What challenges do women have today?
Goodman: One of the biggest challenges today that women face is being paid less to do the same job as male counterparts. I faced great criticism as a female pastor because there are those who are of the opinion that God does not call women to preach. I believe, and always have, that women can do anything we put our minds to do.
Who is your hero as a woman?
Goodman: I was raised by a matriarch. My mom was a brilliant and tough woman who was determined to make good things happen for her children. She was and still is my hero. She was abandoned by her own mother at a very young and tender age. She suffered the pain of growing up without a mother’s love and care. She did not let that stop her from becoming a strong, loving mother who would never abandon her children.
What would you tell a young woman coming up?
Goodman: Cherish yourself. Do not sell yourself short or settle for anything less than the best. You deserve your heart’s desires, but don’t look for those desires to be filled by another person. Find your desires in yourself and trust God to allow you to fulfill every dream.
Shannon Mesenburg is a member of Leadership Englewood Class of 2022, a business woman and founder of new Gold Star Mothers chapter
In your formative years, what barriers were there for women?
Mesenburg: I was born in 1964 in Detroit; the youngest of six girls. I grew up in an environment where women were stay-at-home moms, not encouraged to find a job. I remember my mom wanting the house clean and us quiet for when my dad came home from a long day of work climbing poles as a telephone repairman. My grandmother was from Austria-Hungary. Her house was a ‘children were best to not speak unless spoken to’ type of environment. She was always cooking. Though in my formative years the adult women in my life were basically there to serve; it never occurred to me as I grew up that it was my only option. Surprisingly, though my dad was raised by a racist Irish-born cop in Detroit, he raised us to value that everyone is created equal. My dad was my biggest fan. Though I saw how the culture made it difficult for women to achieve great things, it honestly never occurred to me that the rules applied to me. I never finished college, yet with hard work and long hours. I was one of the few women traders on Wall Street in my mid-20’s. This was the first time in my life I experienced a different rule because I was a woman. We had to wear suits with skirts or dresses, and NOT pants. I’ve had many great career successes; but also challenges, losses, and disappointments. Though he passed in 1996, I still hear my dad’s voice saying ‘dust yourself off, get over it, get up and make a difference. You got this.’
What challenges do women have today?
Mesenburg: The only challenge is the limits you set for yourself. There will always be politics/bias/favoritism in the workplace; you can’t erase it all, that is not humanly possible. But, we can set an equal playing field in the sports world. There’s a reason we have men’s and women’s sports, it’s a biological fact that when it comes to strength, we are different. It saddens me to see young girls who work tirelessly for years to lose titles and scholarships to biological males. It’s a challenge I never dreamed women would be facing. We need to follow the science.
Who is your hero as a woman?
Mesenburg: My hero is Michael Saunders. As some non-residents may not realize, Michael is a woman who built her business from the ground up starting Michael Saunders & Company in Sarasota in 1976, which currently boasts 24 branch offices with over 700 agents. Michael is a timeless titan in the real estate industry and is a well-known icon around the world. Michael is humble and truly cares about her community, starting the Michael Saunders Foundation. Through the agents and Michael’s matching funds, the Michael Saunders Foundation gave $1.1 million to charities in our communities. To this day, Michael is still hands-on with the day-to-day business with no slowing down in sight. Corporate leaders should take a page out of Michael’s playbook. She is an inspiration to all!
What would you tell a young woman coming up?
Mesenburg: The same thing my father did; believe in yourself and work harder than everyone around you. Don’t take the easy road, and don’t expect instant gratification. Find what you are truly passionate about, not what makes the most money or seems the safest path. You will encounter those that will try to tear you down or call you a failure. Don’t believe it; dig in deep and prove them wrong! When you love what you do, it’s an incredibly rewarding and exciting journey. Life’s too short for “what if’s” … you got this!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.