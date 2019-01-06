John Carlson has been listening to a lot of Poi Dog Pondering lately.
His dad, Jay, used to load a Poi Dog Pondering CD into his Ford F-350 – the one with 230,000 miles on it – and off he’d go, listening to music by a group named for an extinct breed of dog from Hawaii. Jay was the kind of guy who liked what he liked and took care of what he loved.
He loved that music – and Van Morrison and Steely Dan and others with unique sounds. He loved that old 2007 Ford truck like a brother. He loved the building trade, which defined him as a professional. He loved his family, who defined him as a man.
John has been downloading Poi Dog Pondering and listening to it in preparation of the Celebration of Life for his father, who died Dec. 7 at age 60 from complications following heart surgery. The celebration is planned from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Port Charlotte Beach Recreation Center, 4500 Harbor Blvd., in Port Charlotte.
Jay was a third-generation builder. His grandfather owned a lumber supply company. His father completed Fishermen’s Village. Jay was president of Carlson and Soforth of Punta Gorda and developed Grassy Point. His sons, John and Jacob, are both builders.
Jay was also an advocate with a special interest in workers’ compensation who was known for his contributions on the local and state levels. He was Florida Home Builders Association president in 2009 and two-time president of the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association. He had recently been named chairman of the state body by Gov. Rick Scott.
Jay was inducted into the Florida Housing Hall of Fame in 2016 for his work in the state and in Charlotte and DeSoto counties
“He definitely loved the builders association,” John said. “He got involved in the early 1980s and had stayed involved since then. Both local and state were near and dear to his heart.”
John recalled that when the recession of 2008 buckled the building industry, some decisions were made by the association that his father believed were unhealthy for the builders.
“But he stayed with it,” John said. “There was no way he was going to walk away from it. He was the type of guy that you could disagree with him and he’d still respect you. He’d buy you a drink at the bar at the end of the day.”
Jay was born in Hobart, Ind., and grew up in the Chicago area. He moved to Charlotte County as a teenager from Miami and was a graduate of Charlotte High School.
While Jay loved football and coached Pop Warner for several years, hockey was his real sport. As a kid, he would play river hockey with the guys on a pond near his grandparents’ house. He was a lifelong Chicago Blackhawks fan.
Jay was also a big John Wayne fan, which should tell you something about him.
Here’s something else about him, John said. He was devoted to his wife of 38 years, Gina.
“I don’t think I ever heard him tell her no,” John said. “Whatever she wanted, he figured out how to make it happen.”
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at Charlotte State Bank & Trust named the Jay Carlson Memorial Fund. Donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 511232 Punta Gorda, FL. 33951.
John said memorial donations will be used for the Future Builders of America scholarship fund.
