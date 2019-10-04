PUNTA GORDA — A Celebration of Life is today for Port Charlotte teenager Khyler Edman, 15, who authorities say died defending his home and his 5-year-old sister Sept. 26.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Harbour Heights Civic Center at Harbour Heights Park.

There will be food, raffles, music, and a bounce house. It's a fundraiser, as well as a way for the family to give back to the community, which has already raised more than $82,000 on a Go Fund Me page.

The money will help Edman's mother and sister get into a new home, where they don't have to relive the trauma of his death, according to the fundraising page.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputies found Edman deceased in his home while canvassing the area after arresting Ryan Cole, 27, of Port Charlotte for a separate burglary on Conway Boulevard.

Cole entered a home there after crossing a canal, bleeding from his hand with an additional stab wound on his abdomen. He is believed to have forced entry into Edman's home, where the violent encounter occurred.

Cole is in custody on burglary and theft charges, as well as a probation violation. No charges were filed as of Friday in connection with the teen's death.

Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments