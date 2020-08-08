Commemorative manhole covers made the list for Charlotte County's 2021 Centennial celebration, which continue despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The actual day of the Centennial is April 23, 2021. That is the date when, 100 years ago, the Florida Legislature split up DeSoto County into five counties including Charlotte, Highland, Hardee and Glades.
On that day next year, the county will hold a Centennial Ball at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
In 1921, residents voted on the county's name in a newspaper contest, according to the county's Centennial website www.charlottecounty100.com. Charlotte Harbor had already been named in the 1700s for Queen Charlotte.
Centennial planning partners last met on July 29 at Tringali Park in Englewood observing pandemic measures such as face coverings and social distancing, said Brian Gleason, the county's public information officer.
Centennial events to look forward to include:
• Ribbon cutting of the Centennial Park Aquatic Center in October.
• Traveling historic displays at county libraries and facilities.
• Centennial banners on the bridges over U.S. 41.
• A student art contest.
• A community writing contest.
• Monthly and quarterly Centennial-themed events.
What about those manhole covers? Charlotte County Utilities Director Craig Rudy decided that manhole covers would be a good way to commemorate the Centennial. Made of cast iron, they last more than 50 years, said CCU spokeswoman Caroline Wannall.
CCU is planning on buying about 50 of them which will bear the Centennial logo. They are still finalizing the exact design. They will be installed in the most visible locations, for example, next to a sidewalk, and also, at utility projects to be completed in 2021.
Several events have already been held for the Centennial. For example, county commissioners voted in April to rename O'Donnell Boulevard to Centennial Boulevard in the new West Port Village. That large development is currently under construction north of Murdock Circle.
