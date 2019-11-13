Census Bureau Community Presentation Dec. 3
A U.S. Census Bureau representative will be giving a presentation on the 2020 Census at 3 p.m., Dec. 3 in Room B106 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, 33948. The meeting is open to the public. No reservations are required.
Michelle K. Malsbury, a partner specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau’s Atlanta Regional Census Center, will be discussing the 2020 Census timetable, job opportunities for local residents and the importance of the Census in determining federal funding, transportation decisions, policy choices and business investment.
Malsbury will also be seeking partners to assist with distributing educational material, providing venues for outreach events and enlisting community leaders to convey the importance of participating to members of their business, social, fraternal and faith organizations.
For information about the meeting, contact Brian Gleason at brian.gleason@charlottecountyfl.gov or 941-743-1462.
For information about the 2020 Census, including job opportunities, visit 2020Census.gov.
