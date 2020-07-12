There is a number that defines Florida’s haves and have-nots: 250,000.
It’s a number that deepens the lines that define Charlotte County and divides it from Sarasota and Lee counties.
Counties with more than 250,000 people have a direct line to federal funding allocations, while those who fall below the figure are left to petition Tallahassee for the scraps.
That’s why Angela Hogan found herself in front of her computer Wednesday evening, posting census response figures on her Facebook page. She also posted the information on her agency’s website: GulfCoastPartnership.org.
“If we were Sarasota, we would get funding directly from HUD, for example,” Hogan said Thursday. “Because we are smaller, we have to apply to the state of Florida for what is left over after the big communities get their money. They don’t have to fight for anything. The rest of us have to compete, literally, for what is left over and some of us get nothing.”
It’s known as being entitled and non-entitled. As Charlotte County continues its slow march toward the 250,000 threshold, its battle for federal funding grows more acute. Every dollar counts as Charlotte strains against the limits of non-entitlement funding, so making every person count in the census figures is vital.
THE RESPONSE
Self-reporting of the U.S. Census survey has always been an erratic proposition. In 2010, the response rate was 74%, leaving door-to-door census workers to fill in the blanks. So far in 2020 despite the added convenience of online reporting, the national figure is stagnating at 62%.
The number is slightly lower in Charlotte County, where 61% have reported. It is a figure that has remained fairly static since the end of April. In 2010, 60.3% of the county self-reported.
Statewide, 2020 reporting is at a 59.1% clip. Lee County (55.9) lags while Sarasota (62.2) is on par with the national figure. Relying on door-to-door census workers is problematic in normal times, but especially so in the era of COVID-19. Fear of the virus has hampered the government’s ability to hire the 500,000-person temporary workforce, and there is a concern that fewer people will be willing to answer questions face-to-face.
What does that mean for Charlotte County?
Based on the 2010 census and the 2012 follow-up estimate, 22 counties had populations in excess of 250,000 with Alachua County (Gainesville) sitting just below the figure. Charlotte County was sixth in a group of seven counties with populations between 150,000-249,999 which put it at a disadvantage in terms of scrounging federal funds to keep up with the two entitled counties it borders.
While Charlotte County is unlikely to reach 250,000 in the 2020 census, a closer proximity to that number would aid in the county’s hopes to secure funding for vital public programs, said Emily Lewis, deputy county administrator.
“From my perspective, having an accurate census is vital to our ability to draw down federal funding, especially for housing and human services programming,” Lewis said. “In addition, it is information that we rely on for comprehensive planning.”
PLANNING AHEAD
When the final numbers are tallied, the federal government will use the census figures to divvy up a federal funding pool that in coming years could approach and surpass $700 billion.
Counties will base their long-range planning on the census tally. Since it will not be an entitled county with money flowing directly into its coffers from Washington, Charlotte will have to more closely study demographic figures and trends to choose its battles in Tallahassee.
It’s a challenge hampered by the county’s seasonal population that largely does not identify as Florida residents for the census. The most recent estimate for that figure, supplied to the county by the University of Florida’s Shimberg Center for Affordable Housing, is 18.8%.
Adding in the snowbirds to the county’s permanent population puts it on the cusp of the entitled threshold without the opportunity to receive like funding.
That brings Hogan back to the inescapable conclusion that she will continue to voice for as long as possible — every person must be counted.
“The 250,000 is a huge number and if Charlotte County can ever get above that, it would pretty dramatically change the way we get funded for really basic services,” she said. “We also have to have accurate information about the constitution of our community so we all can make better decisions with the money we have.”
WHAT HAPPENS NOW
The census process will continue into the last quarter of 2020. People who haven’t returned their census mail-in form or have yet to respond online can still report via those methods.
Soon, the Census Bureau will begin its door-to-door campaign. Workers will knock on a door up to six different occasions in the hope of catching someone at home, though that number may be decreased due to the pandemic.
If a person proves unreachable, the census-taker will then turn to the person’s neighbors or property manager to get their questions answered. As a traditional last resort, the bureau would then turn to any data it can find in state and local records, such as tax forms, Food Stamps or Medicaid rolls.
This year, the government is mulling over a possible last resort of considering commercial data, like that collected by groups such as Experian or other credit-tracking agencies.
Want to avoid that sort of privacy invasion? Simple. Just go to 2020census.gov and knock out the survey in three minutes.
If too many people fail to be counted, the battle lines for federal dollars will be drawn with no chance for a do-over until 2030, leading to potential shortfalls in funding for affordable housing, other homelessness initiatives and a vast array of health services.
“The census data will be the backbone of all our Charlotte County reports,” Hogan said. “The data will be what it is and when we get that, we can start making some informed decisions about how our programs should be operating. One issue is reaching entitlement money, but another is figuring out what we do with whatever money we can get.”
