Charlotte County is answering the call to action when it comes to the U.S. Census.
The Census bureau issued a plea for more workers this week, as the countdown begins for March when postcards are mailed to every household in the country.
This is for the 2020 Census, the citizen count required constitutionally every 10 years. With it comes a bigger or smaller piece of $675 billion in federal funding allocated by population over the next 10 years. They still need another 500,000 people to meet the full 2 million temporary workforce required.
Neighboring counties such as Sarasota, Lee and DeSoto are struggling to recruit enough people for the part-time and short-term work, according to Census information. They have reached 47.4%, 51.4% and 44.3% respectively of the people needed in those counties as of Jan. 6.
But Charlotte County recently hit the 69.6% mark of the 3,000 people needed. The Census is paying $15 to $15.50 an hour for all these counties, using guidelines that consider income, difficulty of the job and of reaching people speaking other languages.
That last part is why some rural counties such as Hendry and Glades are getting $17 an hour, the same as the much wealthier Collier County. It worked in Hendry where the Census has reached 104% of its hiring goal. Collier is still at 55.7%.
Census workers must be available to work 20 hours a week starting in March and ending in July, although some jobs may start earlier and end later. The main work is door-to-door but there is some indoor administrative work in the Fort Myers office, Census Partnership Specialist Michelle Malsbury said.
“Whether you’re looking to earn some extra cash, pay down your student debt, or offset holiday season spending, our part-time positions are a great way to do that,” said Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham. “What better way to earn some extra money and help shape the future of your community for the next 10 years than with the 2020 census?”
Charlotte County Public Information Office Brian Gleason said this county's high job participation may be due in part to the efforts of county government staff, who work closely with the Census Bureau to get the work out about the jobs and the Census in general. The county has held public meetings, used social media and provided space for Census recruiters daily.
"Millions of dollars of federal funding for social services, infrastructure and education are determined by Census counts," Gleason said. "We encourage all residents to respond to Census questionnaires. It’s the law and it’s also the right thing for Charlotte County."
You must live in the county where you apply for Census work, Marlsbury said. Otherwise, it might be interesting to take a long trip to San Francisco or nearby Silicon Valley in California where the pay is $30 an hour and they haven't hired nearly enough workers yet.
Perhaps the most Census ready workers live in the deep interior of Alaska, Yukon Koyokuk County. The pay is $28 an hour and the Census has recruited 566% of the people that they need. If you are envious, you should know that those workers have to cover 145,505 square miles to reach less than one person per square mile.
The Census pays mileage at 58 cents a mile.
