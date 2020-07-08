The next Charlotte County Centennial partners meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., July 29 at Tringali Park Community Center, 3460 N. Access Road in Englewood. The meeting is open to the public.
The meeting will include an update on plans to commemorate the April 23, 2021 Centennial anniversary of the creation of the county. Community organizations are invited to share what they are working on and coordinate activities.
The Centennial website, www.CharlotteCounty100.com, provides historical information about the county and features a central calendar of events submitted by community groups. People can also sign up to receive emails about the Centennial. A Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CharlotteCounty100, allows people to share information, events, photos and videos.
COVID-19 livestream
The county’s local government television station, CC-TV, has scheduled a Facebook Live briefing with Florida Department of Health-Charlotte Administrator Joe Pepe for 10 a.m., Thursday on the county’s Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/CharlotteCountyFlorida.
Pepe will review the latest coronavirus information, including local case counts, testing sites and personal protection guidance. Staff from the Joint Information Center will answer questions and provide links to sources of information, including the DOH COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard and Centers for Disease Control in the livestream’s comments section.
The video will remain available for viewing after the live interview concludes.
CARES Act
On Tuesday, the County Commission will be discussing how to allocate the county’s first installment of federal CARES Act funding appropriated by Congress to provide relief to citizens, businesses and local governments. The money will be divided between public assistance, economic recovery, health and human services, public safety, community response and future coronavirus expenses.
The county has received $8.2 million of a $33 million total allocation. Once the county has depleted the first installment, money spent on any future eligible programs would be reimbursed.
Public assistance could include rent or mortgage payments, utility bills or childcare costs. The money would be distributed through the county’s partnership with local non-profits, known collectively as the Coalition of Organizations Active in a Disaster. To apply for assistance, visit www.COADFL.org or call 211 (941-205-2161 in Englewood).
Economic recovery aid would provide money to businesses that lost revenue during the state’s stay-at-home business shutdown or incurred costs to pay for protective measures and equipment. It could also cover payroll expenses, mortgage, rent and utility costs.
The CARES Act also helps the county covers costs incurred in its response to the virus outbreak, including facility cleaning, supplies, protective equipment and installations, and local revenue already spent on public assistance.
The commission meeting begins at 9 a.m., Tuesday. Those who can’t attend can view it on CC-TV (Comcast channel 20 or 97, CenturyLink Prism channel 96) or watch the livestream on the county website, www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov or Facebook, www.Facebook.com/CharlotteCountyFlorida.
