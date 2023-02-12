Rico Edwards learns to float

Rico Edwards learns to float with swim instructor Caroline Aylward during the World’s Largest Swim Lesson held at Centennial Park pool in Port Charlotte in 2022.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY

PORT CHARLOTTE — If the county's community services director has his way, there will be a waterpark where the young and young at heart might be able to float down a lazy river.

Tommy Scott presented his proposed budget before the Charlotte County Commission on Tuesday.


