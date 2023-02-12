PORT CHARLOTTE — If the county's community services director has his way, there will be a waterpark where the young and young at heart might be able to float down a lazy river.
Tommy Scott presented his proposed budget before the Charlotte County Commission on Tuesday.
Included is a two-phase expansion project for Centennial Park in Port Charlotte.
With the first phase already complete, phase two would cost $6.8 million in today's dollars, and it would be completed and included in the 2028-2029 fiscal year budget.
Phase three, which would include the water playground, would be finished by 2030 at a cost of $16.6 million.
But first, the budget would have to be approved, and the board has just started looking at its six-year capital improvement program, which runs from 2024-2029.
Because of the cost involved, Scott said the expansion of Centennial Park, which is a regional park and qualifies for expanded amenities and improvements, would have to be done in phases.
The 100-acre park is located in the growing West Port development in the area formerly known as Murdock Village.
Scott told The Daily Sun the timing couldn't be better, since new neighborhoods are being developed in the immediate vicinity of Centennial Park.
"We always contemplated doing an expansion of the pool to include a splash pool play area," he told county commissioners at their workshop meeting.
But first, other amenities would be added, he said.
A kayak launch, pavilions, restrooms, sports courts, multi-purpose field, and some fitness equipment would come first.
The waterpark or water playground would be done in phase three. The concept, Scott said, would be a large water playground that could include a shallow, warmer water pool — "lazy river-esque" — where water aerobics could also be held.
At the rear of the park is the Flamingo waterway where the kayak launch would be constructed, he said in an interview.
Centennial Park is just one of the facilities Scott oversees.
Others include the county's other parks, libraries, the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center's proposed parking garage, and the Port Charlotte Beach Complex.
County staff will work up the annual budget this spring before it is presented to the public during the summer. In September, the County Commission will vote on it.
