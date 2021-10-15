NORTH PORT — CenterPlace Health, an organization that provides affordable health services in Sarasota County, is expanding.
Currently, services offered in North Port include primary adult health care, pediatrics, OB/GYN, and emergency adult dental care for those without insurance or who are under-insured. Pediatric dental including diagnostic, preventative and restorative care is also available.
The North Port clinic is a shared space with the Department of Health at 6950 Outreach Way, off Pan American Blvd.
“We are currently looking into opening our own clinic in North Port, separate from the one we share with DOH right now to provide more room for our staff and be able to increase the capacity of patients,” said Fran Polar, marketing and communications coordinator for CenterPlace Health.
“Ideally, we would like to be located very closely to our current office on Outreach Way to avoid confusion and remain accessible for patients, especially those that use public transportation,” she said.
CenterPlace Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center with six sites around Sarasota County providing affordable health care services with on-site laboratories and pharmacies.
“The reason we became a Federally Qualified Health Center is so we could continue to provide primary, preventative, and pharmaceutical services to the patients at DOH, so that DOH could concentrate on providing preventative services and core public health activities,” Polar said.
“Becoming a FQHC gives us recognition from the National Committee for Quality Assurance and Health Resources and Services Administration for patient-centered care, as well as federal funding that proves we are compliant with federal law. We are a 501(c)(3) and accept federal funding as well as local funding such as the Barancik Foundation.”
Originally established in 2008 as a public partnership with Florida Department of Health, it was named Community Health Center for North Port Inc. and provided affordable medical treatment options for residents of Sarasota County.
The board changed the name to CenterPlace Health Center of Sarasota County in 2018.
Community health care worker Ximena Granada of CenterPlace spoke at a recent CHAT meeting in North Port.
“We are working on getting dental in our new Venice office,” Granada said. “We expect we should have dental by the end of the year. We have a lot of irons in the fire. We would like to open an office in Englewood. We would like to see more services in Englewood. We do offer telehealth.”
Centerpoint will be hosting an open house at its newest clinic in Venice from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28.
The new Venice Family Clinic is at the Venice Senior Center, 2350 Scenic Drive. Those who wish to attend should RSVP be sending an email to communications@centerplacehealth.org or call 941-529-0202.
The center accepts insurance and operates on a sliding fee scale.
“Each year more than 19,000 patients in our community depend on CenterPlace Health for their healthcare needs,” Polar said. “Thanks to our grants and our donors, we can provide health services with a sliding-fee-scale to uninsured, underserved, and vulnerable individuals based on their household and income. One wellness appointment is as low as $15, but no one is turned away regardless of ability to pay. We also accept Medicare, Medicaid, and most private insurance plans.”
Fore more information on CenterPlace Health, call 941-529-0200 or visit www.CenterPlaceHealth.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.