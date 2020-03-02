Debate on the state's proposed new toll road will continue Wednesday in Sebring at the Bert Harris Agricultural Center Auditorium.
This is the location for the next meeting, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., for one of three task forces created to plan a road authorized by state legislators last summer. The Southwest-Central Florida Corridor Task Force must evaluate the lower third of what would be the largest roadway to run through the state since I-75 was built. Charlotte and DeSoto counties are included on this task force.
While public comment has been allowed at previous task force sessions, a community input session also is scheduled in the same location on March 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The Florida Department of Transportation did not respond to requests from the Sun for an agenda for the upcoming task force meeting.
Called the Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance, or M-CORES, the project is aimed at bringing a 300-mile roadway from Collier County to the Georgia state line. It would run mostly through the center of the state, although a section above Tampa would include poorer coastal counties.
Its purpose is to bring economic prosperity to the interior of the state in the form of new jobs, new development and new infrastructure. It is also intended to provide more hurricane evacuation routes and alleviate road congestion in the crowded coastal communities.
This is the fifth meeting of the southernmost task force, which has 47 appointed members including local commissioners, environmental activists, community services managers and economic development officials. Two other tasks force are meeting independently for the central section and northern sections.
All three task forces must submit their recommendations to Gov. Ron DeSantis by October.
At earlier meetings, environmental groups on the task force have pressed for a no-build option, saying no route can protect sensitive natural resources in the state. Local officials have countered saying economic development is needed and environmentally sensitive methods will protect wildlife.
FDOT has not yet announced a route, but said it could follow existing state roads. In that case, it would be built as toll roads on either side of the existing roads.
The Legislature authorized $45 million in the first year and $90 million in the second year. Construction would begin by the end of 2022, although funding has not been authorized that far out.
