Hurricane Ian debris

A crew contracted by Charlotte County picks up a load of vegetative debris Tuesday afternoon on Jacqueline Avenue in Englewood East. Haulers have taken away 3 million cubic yards of debris as of this week.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

Cerbone Skate Park will close for equipment install

PUNTA GORDA — The Capt. Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park, 2605 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda, will be closed for 10 days beginning Jan. 6, Charlotte County Recreation & Parks officials said.


