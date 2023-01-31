 Skip to main content
Ceremony remembers Charlotte County deputy

Christopher Taylor's life spoken of as brick in his honor is laid in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS — The life of Charlotte County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Taylor was remembered Monday at a ceremony. 

The event included a bricklaying at Southwest Florida Public Service Academy in Fort Myers. 


Deputy Christopher Taylor

Deputy Christopher Taylor died in the line of duty while conducted a traffic stop Nov. 22 evening.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO
Deputy Christopher Taylor ceremony

The bagpipe group Guns and Hoses played and assisted during a Monday ceremony remembering Charlotte County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Taylor.
Deputy Christopher Taylor ceremony

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office personnel salute during a Monday ceremony remembering the life of Deputy Christopher Taylor, who was killed in the line of duty in November. 
