Ceremony remembers Charlotte County deputy

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell speaks Monday at a ceremony remembering the life of Deputy Christopher Taylor, who was killed in the line of duty in November while working at a traffic stop along Interstate 75.
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office personnel escort the family of Deputy Christopher Taylor during a Monday ceremony remembering his life in Punta Gorda.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell speaks Monday during a ceremony remembering Charlotte County Deputy Christopher Taylor, who died in the line of duty in November.
A bagpiper ended a ceremony for the life of Charlotte County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Taylor on Monday, playing "Amazing Grace."
A brick was laid to remember the life of Deputy Christopher Taylor in Punta Gorda, one of 44 at the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
FORT MYERS — The life of Charlotte County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Taylor was remembered Monday at a ceremony.
The event included a bricklaying at Southwest Florida Public Service Academy in Fort Myers.
Taylor, 23, was struck by a car while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Punta Gorda around 8:45 p.m. Nov. 22.
"Members of the CCSO family, Deputy Taylor's family and friends, and several law enforcement agencies gathered at the Southwest Florida Public Service Academy for a memorial bricklaying ceremony to honor Deputy Taylor," the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced in a social media post.
Along with a presentation of colors, speeches and music conducted by a bagpipe group, Taylor's information was added to a brick as a part of the facility.
"His is the 44th brick to be laid in this manner. #AlwaysRemember #NeverForget," the Sheriff's Office stated.
During a traffic stop Nov. 22, a drunk driver swerved across three lanes of traffic and struck Taylor’s patrol car, the Sheriff's Office alleges.
At the time of the crash, the driver of the stopped car was out of the vehicle and speaking with Taylor.
Struck by the oncoming vehicle, Taylor's patrol car hit Taylor and the driver of the other vehicle.
The 29-year-old man from Haines City suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Taylor joined the Sheriff’s Office in August 2021. He is survived by his parents and fiancée.
Cassandra Smith, 30, of Lakeville, Mass., was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol and charged with DUI manslaughter.
She pleaded not guilty but was denied bond on Jan. 6.
