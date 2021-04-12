The chairman of the Charlotte County Beaches and Shores Citizens Advisory Committee has been removed from the committee following bitter accusations at the last meeting.
The reason for removing Chairman William "Coty" Keller was his repeated violations of the state's open meeting laws, said both Keller and Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch.
"Commissioner (Stephen R.) Deutsch called me in Tuesday to let me know I've been dismissed from Beaches and Shores for violating Florida's sunshine rules," Keller wrote in an email to The Daily Sun. "It was a good run, now time to move on."
He said he did not know exactly which event they were referring to.
"I suspect they...are concerned with emailing and/or talking to other committee members outside of meetings," he said.
Keller did not dispute the accusation, Deutsch said.
"He said, 'I know I shouldn't have done that,'" Deutsch said. "I think he's a good man. I like his point of view."
Keller was accused of the same infraction several years ago, Deutsch said.
Keller was a Naval officer and has a doctoral degree in decision science. He currently works as a volunteer ecologist. He had not attended Beaches and Shores meetings during the pandemic, but had recently returned as chairman. One of his first moves was to throw doubt on whether a proposed $3-$7 million dredging project on the Manchester Waterway would be an ecological enhancement as well as an economic bonanza.
At the committee's last meeting on April 1, several residents along the Manchester Waterway accused Keller of blindsiding them on the Manchester project. One of those residents is a member of Beaches and Shores, Jeffrey Anlauf. Anlauf is also president of the Manchester Waterway Civic Association.
The committee was scheduled to discuss Keller's presentation of a 1995 archaeologic report on Tippecanoe Environmental Park, which has waterways that flow into the Manchester Waterway. That report includes discussion of state environmental regulation at the time. Regulators were, according to the report, preventing the artificial waterway, the Manchester, from connecting to the natural waterway or bays of the Myakka River.
A scientist from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, was also scheduled to speak to the advisory committee on the environmental impact of the waterway project, but the Manchester residents objected.
"I was kind of blindsided when I received the agenda this Friday, that we were going to rehash this thing again," said Anlauf.
Anlauf said that three years ago, Beaches and Shores already reviewed the Manchester project. It has long been a goal of Manchester coastal residents: to cut a shorter route to the Gulf of Mexico from land created by Port Charlotte's developer of the 1960s, General Development Corporation. Before dredging was regulated, GDC dug numerous waterways through pastures, farmland and pine forests of Charlotte County to sell small home lots. The outermost waterway was the Manchester, which has houses on one side only. Opening up a new passage is expected to dramatically improve home values and development opportunities. Proponents believe it is also an environmental improvement, allowing water to flow in from the Myakka. One channel would be for manatees and another from the endangered smalltooth sawfish. The third would be for boats.
The state Department of Environmental Protection along with federal regulators have not advised the county as to whether the project would be approved. County advisors, however, have told commissioners the project cannot be for economic benefit. It has to show environmental benefit.
Three years ago, Keller agreed with his committee to approve of the Manchester project under conditions ensuring environmental integrity. What changed, asked resident Kevin Peregoy?
"It appears quite evident to me that based on your representations to the newspaper that apparently, you've had a change of heart, and now, you're trying to use this board to taint the board members' view of the project."
"He's using this committee to further his agenda," Anlauf said of Keller. "I would like to see this report no. 8 (on the agenda) removed, and give us the time to present as we did before to this committee."
Anlauf also accused Keller of using a report on archaeological artifacts to make environmental accusations about the Manchester Waterway project. The report recaps some of the development history in the area and suggested why government regulators wanted the Manchester Waterway kept separate from the natural waterways. It said they were worried about runoff of pollutants from the recently dredged canals reaching the open waters.
Deutsch, who attended the advisory committee meeting, said many people are wondering why the government required the canals connecting the waterway to the river to be plugged up back in the 1970s. Anlauf has said actions of regulators was based on "bad science" in that day, and that cutting the new waterways will improve water quality and protect marine life.
Keller spoke briefly at the April 1 meeting, saying he was motivated to speak up after hearing the commissioners were now interested in taking over the Manchester project from the residents. He said he heard what he considered misinformation at the commissions' meeting.
Anlauf sought to end Keller's commentary. "I call the question, rather than your going on and on," he said.
The committee voted to postpone the agenda item until its next meeting on May 4. With Keller gone, however, it is unclear if the topic will come up and if the Fish and Wildlife scientist will be asked to present his information.
