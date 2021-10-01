Rita's Italian Ice manager Georgia Regan receives the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Small Business Award of the year for 2021 along with another manager Neka Moore. Outgoing Chamber President Justin Brand stands on stage as well.
STAFF PHOTO BY BETSY CALVERT
Shaune Goff Freeland, of Nix and Associates Real Estate, along with fellow agents Sheila Meeks and Laura Frantz, receive the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Medium sized business award for 2021.
PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce handed out awards Friday to a free medical clinic, an Italian ice stand, the clerk of courts, a real estate firm and a teacher who gives children free sneakers.
It was the chamber's 96th annual meeting held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda.
Incoming President Steve Lineberry promised to make sure the chamber acts like it's in the 2020s, not the 1980s.
"If we want better results, we're going to have to be willing to adopt some new and more effective methods and procedures," he said in his speech.
Among those new methods, Lineberry said, the owner of Premier Photographic Events, will be a digital platform targeting non-chamber members in the county, new payments systems, new events and fundraising initiatives.
"The wise business owners don't join the chamber because it's a social club," Lineberry said. "They're looking for value … that it will help them increase their standing in the community, and grow and strengthen their business."
Receiving the chamber's highest honor, the Pacesetter Award, was Christie Smith, teacher and member of Sunrise Kiwanis, who has for 16 years run the Kiwanis Shoes for Kids project.
She has given out 87,530 pairs of shoes so far to students who otherwise wear shoes that are too small or falling apart.
Smith thanked donors to the program saying if they see children skipping or running too fast in Walmart, "those are probably the shoes you gave them."
Charlotte County Clerk of the Circuit Court Roger Eaton, receiver of the Large Business of the Year award, also thanked the audience.
"I love my job, and I want you to too," he said. "This is not for me. It's for you guys."
