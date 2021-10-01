PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce handed out awards Friday to a free medical clinic, an Italian ice stand, the clerk of courts, a real estate firm and a teacher who gives children free sneakers.

It was the chamber's 96th annual meeting held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda.

Incoming President Steve Lineberry promised to make sure the chamber acts like it's in the 2020s, not the 1980s.

"If we want better results, we're going to have to be willing to adopt some new and more effective methods and procedures," he said in his speech.

Steve Lineberry

Steve Linberry, new president of Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, is owner of Premier Photographic Events.

Among those new methods, Lineberry said, the owner of Premier Photographic Events, will be a digital platform targeting non-chamber members in the county, new payments systems, new events and fundraising initiatives.

"The wise business owners don't join the chamber because it's a social club," Lineberry said. "They're looking for value … that it will help them increase their standing in the community, and grow and strengthen their business."

Receiving the chamber's highest honor, the Pacesetter Award, was Christie Smith, teacher and member of Sunrise Kiwanis, who has for 16 years run the Kiwanis Shoes for Kids project.

She has given out 87,530 pairs of shoes so far to students who otherwise wear shoes that are too small or falling apart.


Smith thanked donors to the program saying if they see children skipping or running too fast in Walmart, "those are probably the shoes you gave them."

Christie Smith Chamber Award

Christie Smith receives Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce 2021 Pacesetter Award for her work on the Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids

Charlotte County Clerk of the Circuit Court Roger Eaton, receiver of the Large Business of the Year award, also thanked the audience.

Roger Eaton Chamber Award

Charlotte County Clerk of Courts Roger Eaton receives a 2021 Business Award from the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce

"I love my job, and I want you to too," he said. "This is not for me. It's for you guys."

Other businesses awarded this year were:

• Rita's Italian Ice

• Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic

• Nix & Associates Real Estate

