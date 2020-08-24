Charlotte County Public Schools hired 106 new teachers for this upcoming school year. Eighty five attended a new teacher orientation and parade Monday morning at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, sponsored by the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber members lined up and waved to teachers as they drove by in their cars.
