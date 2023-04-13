First responders make their way toward the Champlain Towers South

First responders make their way toward the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside on July 6, 2021. The condo tower partially collapsed on June 24, 2021, killing 98 people. 

 Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS

TALLAHASSEE - In an issue stemming from the deadly collapse of a building in Surfside, the Florida Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill that would make changes to a condominium-safety law approved last year.

The bill (SB 154) is designed, at least in part, to address concerns that emerged as condominium associations started to carry out the law approved during a May special session.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments